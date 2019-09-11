(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The implementation of the plan voiced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley may escalate tensions in the region and undermine hopes for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli government would extend Israel's sovereignty to the Jordan Valley. Netanyahu planned to take the first steps immediately after the formation of a new cabinet after the elections to the 22nd Knesset, to be held September 17.

"Moscow noted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement, which provoked a sharp negative reaction in the Arab world, about the intention to extend the sovereignty of Israel to the Jordan Valley. We share the concern about such plans of the Israeli leadership, whose implementation could lead to a sharp escalation of tension in the region and undermine hopes for a long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors," the ministry said.