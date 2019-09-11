UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu's Plan On Jordan Valley May Entail Escalation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Netanyahu's Plan on Jordan Valley May Entail Escalation - Russian Foreign Ministry

The implementation of the plan voiced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley may escalate tensions in the region and undermine hopes for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The implementation of the plan voiced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley may escalate tensions in the region and undermine hopes for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli government would extend Israel's sovereignty to the Jordan Valley. Netanyahu planned to take the first steps immediately after the formation of a new cabinet after the elections to the 22nd Knesset, to be held September 17.

"Moscow noted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement, which provoked a sharp negative reaction in the Arab world, about the intention to extend the sovereignty of Israel to the Jordan Valley. We share the concern about such plans of the Israeli leadership, whose implementation could lead to a sharp escalation of tension in the region and undermine hopes for a long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Moscow Russia Lead May September Government Cabinet Share Arab

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi DoE, State Grid Corporation of China set ..

46 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Qemzi aims to clinch F2 W ..

1 hour ago

DoE enters strategic partnership with Etihad Aviat ..

1 hour ago

Education, health, Emiratisation are key issues in ..

1 hour ago

Quaid-e-Azam's principles guarantee prosperity, de ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.