Netanyahu’s Planned Visit To UAE Cancelled

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Netanyahu’s planned visit to UAE cancelled

The Israeli media reports say that his first visit to the United Arab Emirates has been cancelled as his wife is not well and is admitted to a local hospital.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu’s visit to United Arab Emirates has been cancelled, the latest reports say.

Israeli PM Netanyahu was due to visit UAE on Thurssday (today).

According to Israel’s media reports, the planned visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled.

The reports said that his wife was ill and it was sole reason of cancellation of his visit to the UAE.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that PM Netanyahu would visit UAE for the first time after normalization of their ties. He had to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed during his visit and will discuss matters of mutual interests.

