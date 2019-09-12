UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu's Plans Could Lead To 'sharp Escalation Of Tensions': Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:08 AM

Netanyahu's plans could lead to 'sharp escalation of tensions': Moscow

Russia warned Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the West Bank's Jordan Valley could escalate tensions as the Israeli Prime Minister geared up to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin

Russia warned Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the West Bank's Jordan Valley could escalate tensions as the Israeli Prime Minister geared up to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was concerned over the Israeli leadership's plan, saying its implementation could lead to a "sharp escalation of tensions in the region (and) undermine hopes for the establishment of long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbours."

