Netanyahu's Plans For Jordan Valley Undermine Chances Of Peaceful Settlement - Arab League

Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Netanyahu's Plans for Jordan Valley Undermine Chances of Peaceful Settlement - Arab League

The Council of the Arab League on Tuesday condemned the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that Israel would extend its sovereignty on the Jordan Valley in the West Bank

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Council of the Arab League on Tuesday condemned the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that Israel would extend its sovereignty on the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced that he intends to take the first steps immediately after forming the new government after the elections for the 22nd Knesset, which will be held on September 17.

The Council of the Arab League gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for a regular meeting of foreign ministers, however Netanyahu's statements forced the Arab representatives to hold an additional emergency meeting.

"The Council believes that these statements [by Netanyahu] undermine the chances of any progress in the peace process and undermine all its foundations," the Arab League's statement read.

According to the ministers, Netanyahu's intention to extend the sovereignty of Israel to the Jordan Valley "violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and adopted resolutions, including Security Council resolutions 242 and 338.

"

It is not the first time that Netanyahu makes such statements, which are seen by political experts as the prime minister's attempt to gain support of the right wing of the Israeli political spectrum before the election.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

