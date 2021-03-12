UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu's Spouse Successfully Undergoes Appendix Operation - Prime Minister's Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, underwent a successful surgery to remove an appendix at the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Medical Center, Netanyahu's spokesperson Ofir Gendelman said on Friday.

Israeli media reported early on Thursday that the country's first lady was hospitalized after feeling unwell.

Clinical tests then confirmed that she had an appendix infection.

"PM Netanyahu's wife Sara underwent last night, at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, a successful appendectomy. Mrs. Netanyahu is in good condition and is recovering in the surgery ward," Gendelman tweeted.

The prime minister was with his wife before the surgery and was by her side afterwards.

