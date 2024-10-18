Netflix Adds Millions Of Subscribers But Growth Slows
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Netflix on Thursday said it added more than five million subscribers in the recently ended quarter but signaled slowing growth.
The streaming juggernaut said it ended September with 282.
7 million subscribers, reporting a profit of $2.4 billion on revenue that jumped 15 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to $9.8 billion.
Netflix shares rose nearly five percent to $720.75 in after-market trades, trading at slightly more than double the price from a year earlier.
