Netflix earnings top forecasts despite economic turmoil

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Netflix on Thursday reported quarterly earnings slightly better than analysts expected, saying it is staying focused on what it can control as the overall economy is roiled by US President Donald Trump's trade war.

The streaming television service declared itself "off to a good start in 2025" with a profit of $2.9 billion on revenue of $10.5 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Revenue grew thanks to higher subscription and ad earnings, along with the timing of some expenses, according to Netflix.

Shares in the Silicon Valley-based company were up nearly three percent in after-market trades.

"The will-they-or-won't-they tariff situation is destruction to many industries and will make entertainment more expensive to produce," said Emarketer senior analyst Ross Benes.

"But Netflix is poised to withstand the strain better than most of its competitors, at least initially, due to its low reliance on ad revenues and its favorable cancellation rates compared to its peers."

Netflix is paying close attention to consumer sentiment and the direction of the broader economy, co-chief executive Greg Peters told financial analysts on an earnings call.

"We remain focused on the things that we can control, and improving the value of Netflix is the big one," co-chief executive Ted Sarandos added.

"Historically, in tougher economies, home entertainment value is really important to consumer households."

Netflix does most of its spending on content in the United States, but produces original shows or films in some 50 countries, according to Sarandos.