Netflix Film 'Mank' Leads Oscar Contenders With 10 Nominations - Academy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Director David Fincher's Netfilix film "Mank" leads the pack of contenders for the 2021 Oscars, with 10 nominations in various categories including Best Picture, the academy Awards announced on Monday.

"Mank" was joined by seven other films in the category for Best Picture including "Promising Young Woman," "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal," "Minari," "The Father" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The film put Fincher among this year's nominees for Best Director, alongside Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round"), Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), ChloÃ© Zhao ("Nomadland"), Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role this year meanwhile include Riz Ahmed for its role in "Sound of Metal", Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Anthony Hopkins "The Father," Gary Oldman "Mank", and Steven Yeun for "Minari."

The category of Best Actress in a Leading Role includes nominees Viola Davis for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Andra Day for "The United States v.

Billie Holiday," Vanessa Kirby for "Pieces of a Woman," Frances McDormand for "Nomadland" and Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman."

The nominess for Best International Feature Film include "Another Round" (Denmark), "Better Days" (Hong Kong), "Collective" (Romania), "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia) and "Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

The contest for Best Supporting Actress includes Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father," Amanda Seyfried for "Mank and Yuh-Jung Youn for "Minari."

The contenders for Best supporting Actor include Sacha Baron Cohen for "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Leslie Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami," Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah," Paul Raci for "Sound of Metal" and LaKeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black Messiah."

The winners will be announced at the 93rd Oscars, which will be held on April 25 at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.