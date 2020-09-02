UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix To Localize Streaming Service In Russian In Partnership With National Media Group

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Netflix to Localize Streaming Service in Russian in Partnership With National Media Group

US streaming giant Netflix has reached an agreement with Russia's National Media Group (NMG) on the full localization of services and content in Russian, NMG said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US streaming giant Netflix has reached an agreement with Russia's National Media Group (NMG) on the full localization of services and content in Russian, NMG said on Wednesday.

"NMG confirms partnership with Netflix. According to the agreement between the two parties, NMG will act as the Netflix services operator in Russia. We are currently working on full localization of the streaming service, which will enable us to provide Netflix's services and content in Russian. This deal is in line with NMG's strategy to achieve leading positions in digital and content media segments in Russia," NMG CEO Olga Paskina said, as quoted in the statement.

The Netflix press service, on its part, said that the company provides its services in over 30 languages around the globe, adding that Netflix is "excited" to add Russian service to this list.

Netflix was founded in 1997 in the United States. The audience of the paid video service has about 130 million users in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix currently produces its own films and tv shows. Netflix's international version has been available in Russia since 2015.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Russia Company United States 2015 Media TV Agreement Netflix Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

41 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

41 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Asset Management Company signs Age Friendl ..

56 minutes ago

National Assembly body briefed on FBR reforms, way ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.