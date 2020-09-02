Netflix to Localize Streaming Service in Russian in Partnership With National Media Group

US streaming giant Netflix has reached an agreement with Russia's National Media Group (NMG) on the full localization of services and content in Russian, NMG said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US streaming giant Netflix has reached an agreement with Russia's National Media Group (NMG) on the full localization of services and content in Russian, NMG said on Wednesday.

"NMG confirms partnership with Netflix. According to the agreement between the two parties, NMG will act as the Netflix services operator in Russia. We are currently working on full localization of the streaming service, which will enable us to provide Netflix's services and content in Russian. This deal is in line with NMG's strategy to achieve leading positions in digital and content media segments in Russia," NMG CEO Olga Paskina said, as quoted in the statement.

The Netflix press service, on its part, said that the company provides its services in over 30 languages around the globe, adding that Netflix is "excited" to add Russian service to this list.

Netflix was founded in 1997 in the United States. The audience of the paid video service has about 130 million users in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix currently produces its own films and tv shows. Netflix's international version has been available in Russia since 2015.