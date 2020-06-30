UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix To Shift $100Mln In Deposits To Banks Investing In African-American Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:46 PM

Netflix to Shift $100Mln in Deposits to Banks Investing in African-American Communities

The US video streaming company Netflix said in a press release on Tuesday that it plans to shift $100 million in its cash deposits from big corporate banks to local lenders with a history of investing in lower income and predominantly African-American communities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US video streaming company Netflix said in a press release on Tuesday that it plans to shift $100 million in its cash deposits from big corporate banks to local lenders with a history of investing in lower income and predominantly African-American communities.

"We believe bringing more capital to these communities can make a meaningful difference for the people and businesses in them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and more small businesses get started or grow," the release said. "So we wanted to redirect some of our cash specifically toward these communities, and hope to inspire other large companies to do the same with their cash deposits."

The $100 million represents 2 percent of the company's cash deposits, the release said.

Initially, Netflix will move $25 million to a newly established fund managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a non profit that will "invest the funds into Black financial institutions serving low- and moderate-income communities and Black community development corporations in the US," the release said.

An additional $10 million in the company's cash deposits will be moved to Hope Credit Union in what the release called "a Transformational Deposit to fuel economic opportunity in underserved communities across the Deep South," the release added.

The term "Deep South" describes former confederate states that fought to preserve slavery during the American Civil War, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Buy Same From Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

3 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.