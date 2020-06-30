Netflix to Shift $100Mln in Deposits to Banks Investing in African-American Communities

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US video streaming company Netflix said in a press release on Tuesday that it plans to shift $100 million in its cash deposits from big corporate banks to local lenders with a history of investing in lower income and predominantly African-American communities.

"We believe bringing more capital to these communities can make a meaningful difference for the people and businesses in them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and more small businesses get started or grow," the release said. "So we wanted to redirect some of our cash specifically toward these communities, and hope to inspire other large companies to do the same with their cash deposits."

The $100 million represents 2 percent of the company's cash deposits, the release said.

Initially, Netflix will move $25 million to a newly established fund managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a non profit that will "invest the funds into Black financial institutions serving low- and moderate-income communities and Black community development corporations in the US," the release said.

An additional $10 million in the company's cash deposits will be moved to Hope Credit Union in what the release called "a Transformational Deposit to fuel economic opportunity in underserved communities across the Deep South," the release added.

The term "Deep South" describes former confederate states that fought to preserve slavery during the American Civil War, according to the release.