UrduPoint.com

Netflix Users In US Report Disruptions In Streaming Service - Downdetector

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Netflix Users in US Report Disruptions in Streaming Service - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023)   Netflix streaming service users from the United States reported disruptions on the platform on Thursday morning, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker.

The streaming service's disruptions began at around 07:07 GMT, data showed.

The largest number of complaints was received from the US, while a number of outages were also recorded in Japan and Canada.

Most users reported crashes on the Netflix website, as well as problems with video playback and the Netflix app.

Netflix, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. The paid video service operates in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix has since 2013 been producing its own movies, series and tv shows.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Canada Japan United States TV From Netflix

Recent Stories

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

47 seconds ago
 ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/ ..

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

22 minutes ago
 Pakistanâ€™s success against polio disease commend ..

Pakistanâ€™s success against polio disease commendable: Rotary Int'l

31 minutes ago
 UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

56 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.