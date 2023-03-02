Netflix Users in US Report Disruptions in Streaming Service - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Netflix streaming service users from the United States reported disruptions on the platform on Thursday morning, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker.

The streaming service's disruptions began at around 07:07 GMT, data showed.

The largest number of complaints was received from the US, while a number of outages were also recorded in Japan and Canada.

Most users reported crashes on the Netflix website, as well as problems with video playback and the Netflix app.

Netflix, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. The paid video service operates in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix has since 2013 been producing its own movies, series and tv shows.