Netherlands Advises Nationals to Leave Russia Amid 'Unpredictability' of Situation

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The Netherlands has updated its travel advisory for Russia, recommending Dutch citizens to leave the country and refrain from traveling there due to the "unpredictability" of the situation, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

"In view of the developments, the tightened security regime in Russia and the high degree of unpredictability, it is strongly advised not to travel to Russia and to leave the country now," the warning said, adding that the highest ” red ” advisory level had been introduced for Russia.

The Dutch ministry also advised nationals to follow the news, be careful when going out on the street and always carry identification.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Wagner Group's head Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus with guarantees from Putin.