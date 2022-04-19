Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Netherlands is considering together with its allies the possibility of sending additional heavy weaponry to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"During a telephone conversation with (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister (Kajsa Ollongren) and I expressed our support for him .

.. Together with the allies, we are considering the supply of additional heavy weapons (to Ukraine)," Rutte tweeted.