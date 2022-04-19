UrduPoint.com

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry To Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minister

The Netherlands is considering together with its allies the possibility of sending additional heavy weaponry to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Netherlands is considering together with its allies the possibility of sending additional heavy weaponry to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"During a telephone conversation with (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister (Kajsa Ollongren) and I expressed our support for him .

.. Together with the allies, we are considering the supply of additional heavy weapons (to Ukraine)," Rutte tweeted.

