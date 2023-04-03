Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The Dutch government announced on Monday its decision to allocate 274 million euros (about $300 million) to Ukraine particularly for the reconstruction of the conflict-hit country and its cooperation with NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Dutch government announced on Monday its decision to allocate 274 million Euros (about $300 million) to Ukraine particularly for the reconstruction of the conflict-hit country and its cooperation with NATO.

"The Netherlands will offer Ukraine additional support... This is a 274-million-euro aid package from the 2.5-billion-euro state reserve earmarked to support Ukraine in 2023," the government said in a statement.

The statement specified that 180 million euros are intended as humanitarian assistance for the reconstruction work and support for the agricultural sector.

"With a contribution of 75 million euros, the government intends to expand support for future-oriented capacity building in order to improve cooperation between Ukraine and NATO," the statement added.

Another 14 million euros will be allocated for "the fight against impunity for international crimes." This includes support for the dialogue group "on holding accountable for crimes in Ukraine" and the work of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which collects evidence of war crimes in Ukraine.

The remaining 5 million euros, according to the Dutch cabinet, will be allocated to the protection and preservation of the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

More Stories From World

