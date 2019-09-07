UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Asked Ukraine Not To Hand Over MH17 Suspect To Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

Netherlands asked Ukraine not to hand over MH17 suspect to Russia

The Netherlands pressed Kiev hard to drop the handover to Russia of a key figure in the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 and regrets it was done, the government said Saturday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Netherlands pressed Kiev hard to drop the handover to Russia of a key figure in the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 and regrets it was done, the government said Saturday.

The Dutch government contacted Ukraine "several times and at the very highest level" in an effort to prevent the handover of Vladimir Tsemakh, believed to be an air defence specialist for the pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to parliament, adding that he "regretted" Kiev's decision.

MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a Russian-made missile in July 2014 over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board.

