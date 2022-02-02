UrduPoint.com

Netherlands, Australia Consider Further Steps In MH17 Plane Crash Investigation - Rutte

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Australia and the Netherlands are compelled to consider next steps in the investigation of the MH17 plane crash amid stalled negotiations with Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday

Speaking at the briefing, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, Rutte stressed that the Netherlands continues to work closely with Ukraine and other parties concerned to investigate the accident.

"We have to try let the conversations going on between Russia, Australia and the Netherlands. They are not progressing as we wished. That means for Australia and the Netherlands that we have to think about the next steps," Rutte said.

He added that the essence of these further steps will be unveiled as soon as they are ready.

Rutte underscored that the Netherlands' priorities regarding the investigation include "establishing the truth, achieving justice and holding those responsible to account."

"Last week a new step was taken. At the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, a hearing was held on the Netherlands' interstate application against Russia, regarding Russia's role in downing of the aircraft," Rutte said.

He further reiterated the commitment of the Netherlands, Ukraine and other partners in the joint investigation team, Malaysia and Australia, to "do everything" to bring those accountable for the crash to justice and "to make sure that there is no stone unturned."

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch, and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

The Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly stated that accusations of Russia's involvement in the MH17 crash are unfounded and regrettable, while the investigation is biased and one-sided.

>