Netherlands axes days-long festivals as Covid spikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Netherlands on Monday cancelled all summer music festivals after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, but eased travel restrictions to most countries in Europe

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Netherlands on Monday cancelled all summer music festivals after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, but eased travel restrictions to most countries in Europe.

The cancellations included the sold-out Lowlands festival, which was also dropped last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Similar festivals like Mysteryland and Down the Rabbit Hole, scheduled for August, will also not take place.

"Unfortunately... we had to extend the current ban on festivals lasting more than 24 hours, at least until September 1," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

A plan to test festival-goers for the virus every 24 hours would have been too complicated, health authorities added.

The Dutch government had to rethink plans to ease restrictions after a sharp spike in cases earlier this month, mainly blamed on highly-infectuous Delta variant.

However, the upward curve has been flattening in recent days, with Dutch health authorities reporting 3,900 new infections on Monday.

The Dutch cabinet also eased restrictions for visits to European countries, making it easier for holidaymakers to travel.

The Netherlands uses a colour-code system: green, meaning no restrictions; yellow, travelling permitted but that there are risks; orange, only essential travel and red, no travel.

As of Tuesday all European countries will either have a green or yellow designation.

"A land can only be put on orange if a new dangerous variant of the virus suddenly appears," the NOS public broadcaster said.

However, travellers returning from countries with a yellow designation will from August 8 have to show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative PCR or antigen test.

Those not vaccinated or do not show test results risked a 95-euro ($111) fine, the NOS added.