Netherlands Bans Flights From China, Iran, Italy, S. Korea Over COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Netherlands will ban commercial flights from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea from landing due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), local Dutch News website reported on Friday, citing the country's Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen.

The decision enters force on Friday at 6:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), according to the news outlet. The minister said that the government is considering options to return its citizens home from the aforementioned countries.

Earlier in the day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment registered 804 confirmed cases and 10 fatalities.

