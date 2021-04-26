Netherlands Bans India Flights Until May Over Virus Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Dutch ministry in charge of aviation said Sunday that flights from India would be banned until at least May 1 amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

"A flight ban will take effect for passenger flights from India at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26... The flight ban will be in place until at least 00:01 a.m. on May 1," a statement read.

Cargo flights and planes carrying medical personnel and equipment will be exempted.

The flight ban comes on top of an entry ban for non-EU residents. The cabinet decided to double up on it for fear that the Netherlands could become a preferred port of entry for Indians going to the EU.

India has this week reported its highest numbers of new daily cases and deaths since the pandemic began and is facing severe shortages of oxygen. The Dutch government said it would support India with emergency financing of 1 million Euros ($1.2 million).