UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Bans India Flights Until May Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Netherlands Bans India Flights Until May Over Virus Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Dutch ministry in charge of aviation said Sunday that flights from India would be banned until at least May 1 amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

"A flight ban will take effect for passenger flights from India at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26... The flight ban will be in place until at least 00:01 a.m. on May 1," a statement read.

Cargo flights and planes carrying medical personnel and equipment will be exempted.

The flight ban comes on top of an entry ban for non-EU residents. The cabinet decided to double up on it for fear that the Netherlands could become a preferred port of entry for Indians going to the EU.

India has this week reported its highest numbers of new daily cases and deaths since the pandemic began and is facing severe shortages of oxygen. The Dutch government said it would support India with emergency financing of 1 million Euros ($1.2 million).

Related Topics

India Netherlands April May Sunday From Government Cabinet Top Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

31 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

2 hours ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

3 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

4 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

5 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.