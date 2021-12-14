Netherlands Bans Venezuelan Delegation From Entry to ICC Meeting - Vice President

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Dutch government did not allow the Venezuelan delegation to enter the country to meet with the Attorney General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.

"The Dutch government complicated and obstructed the arrival of the delegation, which was supposed to go to The Hague to carry out a special mission in accordance with international treaties. The delegation was to be led by the vice-president of the republic, that is, by me," Rodriguez said in a public address broadcast by VTV.

The Netherlands made "unprecedented demands" of their delegation, according to the vice-president, who called the whole situation "shameful."

"We protest this unlawful insult, which violates the legal order," Rodriguez added.

Venezuelan authorities signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICC in November to facilitate international crime investigations. The document obligates Venezuela to take all measures necessary for the effective administration of justice in accordance with international standards, and mechanisms to improve cooperation with the ICC prosecutor in the country.