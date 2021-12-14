UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Bans Venezuelan Delegation From Entry To ICC Meeting - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Netherlands Bans Venezuelan Delegation From Entry to ICC Meeting - Vice President

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Dutch government did not allow the Venezuelan delegation to enter the country to meet with the Attorney General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.

"The Dutch government complicated and obstructed the arrival of the delegation, which was supposed to go to The Hague to carry out a special mission in accordance with international treaties. The delegation was to be led by the vice-president of the republic, that is, by me," Rodriguez said in a public address broadcast by VTV.

The Netherlands made "unprecedented demands" of their delegation, according to the vice-president, who called the whole situation "shameful."

"We protest this unlawful insult, which violates the legal order," Rodriguez added.

Venezuelan authorities signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICC in November to facilitate international crime investigations. The document obligates Venezuela to take all measures necessary for the effective administration of justice in accordance with international standards, and mechanisms to improve cooperation with the ICC prosecutor in the country.

Related Topics

Protest ICC The Hague Netherlands Venezuela November Criminals All Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

5 minutes ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

20 minutes ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

7 minutes ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

8 minutes ago
 Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.