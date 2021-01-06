UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Becomes Last EU Country To Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:17 PM

Netherlands Becomes Last EU Country to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Netherlands on Wednesday became the last European country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having inoculated a nursing home worker, according to a broadcast by the NOS TV channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Netherlands on Wednesday became the last European country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having inoculated a nursing home worker, according to a broadcast by the NOS tv channel.

Previously, the country's authorities announced that the vaccination date had been moved from this past Friday to Wednesday. The Netherlands received its first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December.

According to the news outlet, the first person in the Netherlands to have become vaccinated is nurse Sanna Elkadiri, who works at a nursing home in the southern town of Boxtel.

She is being followed by other medical staff as the country has decided to firstly vaccinate personnel working at assisted living facilities as well as medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

On December 21, the European Union approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for its domestic markets, with many countries beginning vaccinating citizens on December 27. The EU agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech includes 200 million vaccine doses as well as the right to purchase additional 100 million.

Related Topics

European Union Netherlands December Market TV From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

China, Nigeria reach 7 consensuses on deepening bi ..

2 minutes ago

‘I exposed Chiniot mine scam,’: claims Shehbaz ..

34 minutes ago

Umrah pilgrims advised to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago

Dr Atiq appreciated for generosity of forgiving US ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 23 Taliban Militants in Preempt ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark bars South African residents over new viru ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.