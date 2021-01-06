Netherlands Becomes Last EU Country to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Netherlands on Wednesday became the last European country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having inoculated a nursing home worker, according to a broadcast by the NOS TV channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Netherlands on Wednesday became the last European country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having inoculated a nursing home worker, according to a broadcast by the NOS tv channel.

Previously, the country's authorities announced that the vaccination date had been moved from this past Friday to Wednesday. The Netherlands received its first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December.

According to the news outlet, the first person in the Netherlands to have become vaccinated is nurse Sanna Elkadiri, who works at a nursing home in the southern town of Boxtel.

She is being followed by other medical staff as the country has decided to firstly vaccinate personnel working at assisted living facilities as well as medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

On December 21, the European Union approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for its domestic markets, with many countries beginning vaccinating citizens on December 27. The EU agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech includes 200 million vaccine doses as well as the right to purchase additional 100 million.