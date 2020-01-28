Netherlands Cancels Lawmakers' Visit to Russia After One Denied Entrance - Reports

The Netherlands canceled the visit of its parliamentary delegation to Russia, which was scheduled for February, as one of the lawmakers was denied entrance to the country, Dutch media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Netherlands canceled the visit of its parliamentary delegation to Russia, which was scheduled for February, as one of the lawmakers was denied entrance to the country, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, a lawmaker from the Democrats 66 party, was blacklisted by Moscow, and therefore would be unable to participate in the upcoming trip.

Moscow did not disclose the reason for the ban, the newspaper added.