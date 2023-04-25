Netherlands Closes Embassy in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Netherlands has closed its embassy in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, diplomats will continue to work remotely, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

"The Embassy of the Netherlands in Khartoum is closed.

Work will continue as possible from the region and the Netherlands," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said Monday 60 Dutch nationals had been evacuated from Sudan.

Earlier, the Netherlands sent a few military aircraft to Jordan, so that later they could evacuate people from Sudan.