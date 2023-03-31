Netherlands Commits to Involving More Countries Into Accountability for Ukraine Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Netherlands intends to expand the Dialogue Group on Accountability for Ukraine by including new countries in it, the Dutch Central Government stated on Friday.

"In addition to making this network operational, the Netherlands is committed to involve more countries in it," the statement published by the Central Government read.

The Dialogue Group was launched in March by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, on an initiative by Ukraine, the International Criminal Court and the the European Union, as a mechanism for coordination and discussion of national and international initiatives on accountability regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

At a conference in The Hague in July, 45 countries pledged political commitment to the Dialogue Group.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov has strongly rejected Kiev's allegations about Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. He called the idea of an international trial of Russia a "get-together" which will not have jurisdiction over Russia.