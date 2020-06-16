Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Exceed 49,000 - Authorities

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 140 over the past 24 hours totaling 49,087, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 140 over the past 24 hours totaling 49,087, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 165 new cases were reported, while on Sunday the daily increase in the number of cases stood at 143.

Further five deaths were reported in the past day, taking the toll to 6,070. Hospital admissions since the start of the outbreak have neared 12,000.

In May, the country began implementing its five-phase plan to soften COVID-19 restrictions. The latest round of easing started on June 1, with cafes, bars, and restaurants being allowed to open, along with museums cinemas, with some social distancing rules still in place.