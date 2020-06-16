UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Exceed 49,000 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Exceed 49,000 - Authorities

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 140 over the past 24 hours totaling 49,087, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 140 over the past 24 hours totaling 49,087, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 165 new cases were reported, while on Sunday the daily increase in the number of cases stood at 143.

Further five deaths were reported in the past day, taking the toll to 6,070. Hospital admissions since the start of the outbreak have neared 12,000.

In May, the country began implementing its five-phase plan to soften COVID-19 restrictions. The latest round of easing started on June 1, with cafes, bars, and restaurants being allowed to open, along with museums cinemas, with some social distancing rules still in place.

Related Topics

Netherlands May June Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.