Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise To 41,774

Thu 07th May 2020

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased to 41,774 from 41,319 reported the day before, the National Institute for Public Health said Thursday

The health authority added that the actual number of infections was believed to be higher because not everyone who may be infected is tested for the virus.

Further 84 deaths were reported in the past day, taking the toll to 5,288. Hospital admissions since the start of the outbreak have increased by 39 to 11,192.

The Netherlands went into lockdown in mid-March. It plans to reopen cafes, restaurants, movie theaters, museums and concert halls starting June if the infection rate does not increase.

