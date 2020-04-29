UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Confirms 145 COVID-19 Deaths Over 24 Hours, Driven By Holiday Surge - Reports

Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Public health officials in the Netherlands have confirmed a further 145 deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to 4,711 since the start of the outbreak, national media reported.

Wednesday's death figures are a significant increase from the 48 reported deaths on Tuesday. The DutchNews portal stated that the rapid rise was blamed on deaths recorded over the King's Day holiday weekend that were not reported to public health officials.

The portal added that the actual COVID-19 death toll could be 40 percent higher than official figures if non-laboratory confirmed cases of the disease were taken into account.

According to the latest update, a further 386 people have tested positive for the disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 171 on Tuesday. Consequently, the overall case total now stands at 38,802.

The Netherlands has announced that Primary schools will partially reopen from May 11, as the country looks to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease.

