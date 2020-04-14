UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:53 PM

Netherlands Confirms 868 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 27,419 - Health Institute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands increased by 868 to 27,419 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands increased by 868 to 27,419 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Tuesday,

According to the data, 122 patients have died of the disease over the given period bringing the total death toll tally to 2,945.

Almost 9,000 people infected with the coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world stands at almost 2 million, and the global death toll has exceeded 120,000 people.

