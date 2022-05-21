UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Confirms First Case Of Monkeypox

Published May 21, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Netherlands registered the first case of monkeypox on Friday after a sudden outbreak of the disease in Europe and North America, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said.

"This afternoon, a patient with monkeypox was confirmed in the Netherlands for the first time. RIVM researchers confirmed that the person has monkeypox with a PCR test," the institute said in a statement.

The Dutch authorities believe that more citizens may have become infected with the disease.

"After the weekend, we will give an update on any new infections that have become known," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, spokesman for the World Health Organization Tarik Jasarevic told Sputnik that the agency was aware of 37 confirmed monkeypox cases, with another 71 having been under study. Jasarevic expects more cases to be confirmed in the near future, as the search radius is being expanded.

The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled from Nigeria.

Since then, cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which is usually transmitted to people from wild animals, but also can be transmitted from human to human through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease fatality rate is ranging from 1% to 10%.

Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from six to 13 days, but in some cases, it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox include fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

