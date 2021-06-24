Netherlands Considers Ban on Flights Over Conflict Zones

The Dutch Safety Board advised on Thursday that the government make a ban on flights over high-risk zones into law, after criticizing it for taking too long to react to emerging conflicts

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Dutch Safety Board advised on Thursday that the government make a ban on flights over high-risk zones into law, after criticizing it for taking too long to react to emerging conflicts.

"Recent years have shown that improbable scenarios can very quickly become reality," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of the board, said in a press statement.

He said the government had improved data sharing with Dutch airlines since the downing of a Malaysian passenger jet in eastern Ukraine in 2014, but he stressed that there still was no legal framework for flight bans.

"As a precaution, the airspace over a high-risk area should be restricted or avoided sooner than is currently the case," Dijsselbloem said.

The board recommended that the infrastructure minister and the minster of justice and security consider the possibility of codifying flight prohibition. It also suggested speeding up talks on the issue at the European level.