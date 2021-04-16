Netherlands Considers Janssen Vaccine Safe Until Proven Otherwise - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Netherlands considers that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of the US' Johnson & Johnson, is safe and reliable until proven otherwise, Thomas Breedveld, the health ministry spokesman, told Sputnik

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Netherlands considers that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of the US' Johnson & Johnson, is safe and reliable until proven otherwise, Thomas Breedveld, the health ministry spokesman, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Hugo de Jonge, the acting health minister, said that the country postpones the start of vaccination with the Janssen vaccine following the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) recommendations.

"Johnson & Johnson delays its deliveries to Europe. The examination of the consequences of this decision continues. We consider the Janssen vaccine a good and safe one until proven otherwise," the spokesman said.

He said that the country closely follows the situation over the Janssen vaccine, adding that "the EMA and the Dutch Medicines Evaluation board (CBG) are studying the issue right now."

Breedveld mentioned that safety is always the Netherlands' main priority concerning the use of vaccines. However, it is necessary to wait for the research's results before coming to any conclusions.

On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the suspension of the Janssen vaccine's use for safety reasons over reports of rare cases of blood clots detected in vaccinees.