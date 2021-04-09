Netherlands Decide Not to Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine for People Under 60

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Netherlands decided not to resume use of the vaccine produced by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca for people under 60, they will receive another vaccine, Acting Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The decision was announced following a recommendation from the Dutch Health Council, which called for canceling the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 60 by offering them other vaccines. However, the council recommended continuing the use of AstraZeneca for those over 60.

"The relationship between the degree of risk and degree of benefit is very different, so the recommendation is unambiguous," the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

De Jonge added that another vaccine would be offered to citizens under the age of 60.

"We will have a lot of vaccines in the near future," he explained De Jonge, referring, among other things, to expected deliveries of Janssen vaccine.

The Dutch authorities last week stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 due to increased incidence of thrombosis.