Netherlands, Denmark to Send 14 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in 2024 - Dutch Defense Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) A total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks purchased by the Netherlands together with Denmark will be delivered to Ukraine in 2024, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Together with Denmark, the Netherlands is to purchase 14 Leopard 2 A4 tanks for Ukraine.

These main battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, after first undergoing an overhaul. Delivery of the tanks is expected to take place in 2024," the ministry said in a statement.