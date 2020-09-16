Netherlands Does Not Support US Extraterritorial Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Netherlands does not back US extraterritorial sanctions that affect European companies, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said at a Heritage Foundation webinar.

"The Netherlands does not support US extraterritorial sanctions that affect European companies," Blok said.

"Sanctions like these divide transatlantic partners instead of uniting them. And countries like Russia only benefit from them," the minister said.