Netherlands Evacuating Nationals From Sudan As Part Of Multicountry Effort - Amsterdam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The Netherlands is taking part in the evacuation of citizens from Sudan along with several other countries amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday.

The European Union and several of its member states have been mulling possible evacuation of nationals from Sudan over the past few days, saying the security situation needs to be suitable for going ahead with the operation.

"An operation to evacuate people from Sudan with the participation of several countries has begun. The Netherlands is also taking part in it with its team from the foreign and defense ministries in Jordan. They will do everything they can to evacuate Dutch citizens as soon and as safe as possible," Hoekstra tweeted.

On Friday, the Netherlands sent military transport aircraft to Jordan so as to later evacuate people from Sudan.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he had ordered US military forces to evacuate US government personnel from the US embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. The French Foreign Ministry announced that it had also started evacuating its citizens and diplomatic personnel from Sudan. The Sudanese army and the RSF have exchanged accusations of injuring a French national during the evacuation of French diplomats from the African country.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

