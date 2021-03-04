UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Extends Entry Ban For UK, South Africa, Latin America Through April 1

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Netherlands Extends Entry Ban for UK, South Africa, Latin America Through April 1

Dutch authorities have extended the ban on entry for arrivals from the UK, South Africa and several countries of South and Central America until April 1 over the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Dutch authorities have extended the ban on entry for arrivals from the UK, South Africa and several countries of South and Central America until April 1 over the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.

In late December, the Netherlands imposed a ban on passenger flights from the UK and South Africa due to the spread of new SARS-CoV-2 variants of coronavirus. The Netherlands also stopped accepting ferry passengers arriving from the UK. Later, the travel ban was extended to arrivals from Central and South America.

"Both bans will remain in place until April 1, 2021," the statement said.

In December, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. Although the new variant has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, have so far not prevented the mutated variant from infiltrating dozens of countries.

Another mutated variant of the infection was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time.

