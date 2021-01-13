Netherlands Extends General Lockdown Over COVID-19 Until February 9 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Netherlands extended its general lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic until February 9, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the recent lockdown measures.

"We had to decide to extend the lockdown by three weeks until Tuesday, February 9," Rutte said at a press conference.

At the same time, the prime minister did not rule out the opening of kindergartens and Primary schools from January 25.

The current lockdown introduced on December 15 is set to be in force through January 19. Under the new restrictions, all stores were closed, except for those selling vital goods, while schools and universities switched to distance learning.

To date, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands has reached 878,263, including 12,411 fatalities.