UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Extends General Lockdown Over COVID-19 Until February 9 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Netherlands Extends General Lockdown Over COVID-19 Until February 9 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Netherlands extended its general lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic until February 9, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the recent lockdown measures.

"We had to decide to extend the lockdown by three weeks until Tuesday, February 9," Rutte said at a press conference.

At the same time, the prime minister did not rule out the opening of kindergartens and Primary schools from January 25.

The current lockdown introduced on December 15 is set to be in force through January 19. Under the new restrictions, all stores were closed, except for those selling vital goods, while schools and universities switched to distance learning.

To date, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands has reached 878,263, including 12,411 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Netherlands January February December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

10 minutes ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

39 minutes ago

Nishtar hospital paramedics end strike

14 minutes ago

US Plans to Designate Houthis as Terrorists Will H ..

15 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank to sever ties with Trump: report

39 minutes ago

Discussion of Social Media's Role in Freedom of Ex ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.