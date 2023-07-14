Netherlands Faced 5% More Deaths Than Expected in June Due to Heat Wave- Statistics Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Excess mortality in the Netherlands reached 1,900 in the second quarter of 2023, with the above-average figures registered exclusively in the three weeks in June, when the country experienced a heat wave, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday.

"In the second quarter of 2023, mortality stood at slightly over 39 thousand. This is 1.9 thousand (5 percent) more than expected. In three weeks of June, there was excess mortality among long-term care recipients and elderly people," CBS said in a fresh report.

During the same time the country faced above-normal temperatures, the institution added.

Statistics Netherlands noted that last month was the warmest June since measurements started in 1901, adding that the research showed higher mortality when temperatures rise.

The World Meteorological Organization published a forecast indicating that global temperatures could reach record high levels over the next five years. This would be facilitated by the anthropogenic factor, i.e. greenhouse gases, and a natural factor ” the change of phases of ocean currents from La Nina to El Nino.