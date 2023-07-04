Netherlands Faced Influx of Migrants in 2022 Due to Ukraine Conflict - Statistics Agency

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Netherlands received 403,000 migrants in 2022, 151,000 more than a year earlier, the country's state agency, Statistics Netherlands (CBS), said on Tuesday.

The agency noted that for the first time, the level of migration was higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The report added that the influx of migrants to the Netherlands is mainly related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Last year, over 108,000 people came to the Netherlands under the Temporary Protection Directive, which was activated by the European Union due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

In March 2022, the Council of the EU activated an emergency mechanism, the Temporary Protection Directive, due to the mass influx of people fleeing Ukraine in the midst of hostilities.

The aim was to ease pressure on national asylum systems and allow displaced people to enjoy harmonized rights across the union, including access to the labor market, education and medical care. Last year, around 4 million non-EU nationals fleeing Ukraine benefited from temporary protection status in the EU.

In June, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that 16 million Ukrainians had entered the EU since the start of hostilities in February 2022, with 11 million returning home and 4 million remaining in the union.