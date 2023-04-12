Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Netherlands, France Must Maintain Sanctions Pressure On Russia - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Netherlands, France Must Maintain Sanctions Pressure on Russia - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Netherlands, together with France, must maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna are on an official visit to the Netherlands from April 11-12.

"We must maintain pressure on Russia with sanctions and support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," Hoekstra said on Twitter after a meeting with Colonna, adding that the Ukraine conflict poses "great challenges" for both countries.

The minister added that France and the Netherlands discussed in detail the possibilities for deepening cooperation between the countries.

Hoekstra noted that Amsterdam and Paris joined their efforts "to create the strong and stable EU with real geopolitical weight."

Since February 2022, the European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter France European Union Visit Paris Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Netherlands February April From Weight

Recent Stories

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

12 minutes ago
 e&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

42 minutes ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

47 minutes ago
 Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punj ..

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid ..

46 minutes ago
 Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues no ..

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's ..

47 minutes ago
 MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billi ..

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billion on projects impacting 102 m ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.