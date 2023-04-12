Netherlands, France Must Maintain Sanctions Pressure on Russia - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Netherlands, together with France, must maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna are on an official visit to the Netherlands from April 11-12.

"We must maintain pressure on Russia with sanctions and support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," Hoekstra said on Twitter after a meeting with Colonna, adding that the Ukraine conflict poses "great challenges" for both countries.

The minister added that France and the Netherlands discussed in detail the possibilities for deepening cooperation between the countries.

Hoekstra noted that Amsterdam and Paris joined their efforts "to create the strong and stable EU with real geopolitical weight."

Since February 2022, the European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.