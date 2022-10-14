UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Freezes Patents Of Russian Oil And Gas Companies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Netherlands has frozen the patents of Russian oil and gas companies, the NOS broadcaster reported on Friday, citing to the Netherlands Patent Office.

The Netherlands froze the patents of such energy companies as Gazprom, Rosneft and Transneft, which means that Dutch companies can reproduce the products of Russian oil and gas companies without consequences.

The three companies are currently under EU sanctions.

