Netherlands Gov't Says Important To Keep Meeting With Russia About Flight MH17

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Netherlands Gov't Says Important to Keep Meeting With Russia About Flight MH17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Dutch government on Friday said it considered it important to continue meeting with Russia regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands announced filing a case against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), citing Moscow's alleged role in the incident.

"The government attaches importance to continuing the meetings with Russia on the matter of state responsibility. The purpose of these meetings is to find a solution that does justice to the enormous suffering and damage cause by the downing of Flight MH17," it said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died.

The trial of four suspects ” Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko ” began in March in the Netherlands, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings are still underway.

