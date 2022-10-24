UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

The Dutch ministries of foreign affairs, economy, finance, infrastructure, and education have granted 91 exemptions from EU sanctions against Russia, Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Dutch ministries of foreign affairs, economy, finance, infrastructure, and education have granted 91 exemptions from EU sanctions against Russia, Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management allowed 34 Russian-flagged ships carrying food and aluminum to enter the country's ports, while the Ministry of Economics and Climate issued 25 permits to Dutch companies cooperating with the former subsidiaries of Russian Gazprom. The Ministry of Foreign Trade issued 18 permits to 13 organizations for EU-Russian cooperation on civil matters, while the Dutch Ministry of Finance issued 13 exemptions for a number of frozen assets and goods subject to sanctions.

The Foreign Ministry also made an exemption for payments from Russia for diplomatic purposes, the broadcaster said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, targeting trade, energy supplies, foreign Currency reserves and officials.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Water Russia Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-sch ..

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-school children in schools

1 second ago
 Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investme ..

Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

3 seconds ago
 Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcatio ..

Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement on Thursday - Prim ..

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sus ..

Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sustainable development: Bilawal

3 minutes ago
 Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Sy ..

Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Syed Naveed Qmar

3 minutes ago
 US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukrai ..

US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukraine in Days Ahead - Pentagon Of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.