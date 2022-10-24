Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Dutch ministries of foreign affairs, economy, finance, infrastructure, and education have granted 91 exemptions from EU sanctions against Russia, Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management allowed 34 Russian-flagged ships carrying food and aluminum to enter the country's ports, while the Ministry of Economics and Climate issued 25 permits to Dutch companies cooperating with the former subsidiaries of Russian Gazprom. The Ministry of Foreign Trade issued 18 permits to 13 organizations for EU-Russian cooperation on civil matters, while the Dutch Ministry of Finance issued 13 exemptions for a number of frozen assets and goods subject to sanctions.

The Foreign Ministry also made an exemption for payments from Russia for diplomatic purposes, the broadcaster said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, targeting trade, energy supplies, foreign Currency reserves and officials.