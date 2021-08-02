UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Grants Permission To Hold One-Day Festivals Starting August 14 - Reports

The Dutch government has authorized holding open-air one-day festivals from August 14, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) said Monday

The Cabinet has decided to allow holding one-day open-air festivals with a maximum of 750 participants starting August 14 under certain conditions, the news said.

First, all visitors must be vaccinated or have a negative test result for COVID-19, taken no later than 24 hours before the event. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 withing the past six months will also be admitted to the festivals after presenting medical document confirming their state of health.

At the same time, holding multi-day festivals that involve on-site accommodation remains prohibited.

On July 26, the Dutch authorities have extended the ban on multi-day festivals until September 1.

