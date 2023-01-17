Netherlands Has 'Intention' to Send Patriot Battery to Ukraine - Prime Minister

The Netherlands intends to join the United States and Germany in sending a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday

"We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project," Rutte said ahead of talks with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The United States and Germany are each sending one Patriot battery to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capability amid Russia's special military operation in the country. Several Ukrainian troops have already arrived at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to begin training on the Patriot system, which may take several months to complete.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the Netherlands is considering sending a Patriot system to Kiev and will soon make its final decision on the issue.