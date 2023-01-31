UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Has Not Received Request For F-16s From Kiev, But Ready To Consider It - Rutte

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 09:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Netherlands has not received a request from Ukraine for the supply of F-16 fighters, but is ready to consider it, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"As for the F-16 fighters, we have not received such a request (from Ukraine). But if this happens, it will be an important stage.

We will consider it and consult with our allies," Rutte said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in The Hague, broadcast on the Elysee Palace's website.

On Sunday, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, spoke in favor of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, in particular, US-made F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic.

