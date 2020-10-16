Netherlands Hopes to Continue Contacts With Russia on MH17 in Trilateral Format - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Netherlands expects to continue contacts with Russia in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014 in the format of trilateral consultations, which also includes Australia, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Netherlands expects to continue contacts with Russia in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014 in the format of trilateral consultations, which also includes Australia, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"The Dutch government is ready to continue trilateral negotiations to find a solution," the ministry said, answering about further cooperation between the countries over the plane crash.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia considered it impossible to further participate in trilateral consultations with Australia and the Netherlands on the Boeing disaster, but was ready to interact with relevant Dutch authorities.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok expressed regret at Moscow's decision and said that Russian Ambassador to The Hague Alexander Shulgin had been summoned to the Dutch Foreign Ministry.