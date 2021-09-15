The Netherlands ignored for months the Dutch embassy's requests to evacuate its Afghan employees from Kabul, Dutch media reported on Wednesday

Diplomatic cables, seen by de Volkskrant daily, show that the Dutch government started discussing how to pull Afghan workers from Kabul two days before the city fell to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Leaked communications suggest that France offered to fly Afghan staffers of the Dutch embassy out of Kabul in July, but the Dutch cabinet gave evacuations a go-ahead in August.

The Netherlands airlifted 1,673 Dutch nationals as well as hundreds of Afghan embassy workers and support staff who worked for Dutch forces and UN peacekeepers by August 26. Dutch media say some Afghan embassy staff and interpreters were left behind.