Netherlands Imposes Partial COVID-19 Lockdown - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Netherlands will introduce a partial lockdown in a bid to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the country's healthcare system, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"We do not want a repeat of what we experienced in the Spring. ... In fact, we are going to a partial lockdown," Rutte told reporters, as quoted by the NL Times newspaper.

The minister added that non-medical face masks would be mandatory in public places for everyone over the age of 13.

According to the media outlet, the lockdown and other restrictions will come into force on Wednesday. The government will also ban gatherings of more than four people who are not from the same household, regardless of whether the meetings are held indoors or outdoors.

All restaurants, cafes, terraces and coffee shops will be closed, but allowed to serve takeaway customers. Hotels will only be allowed to serve food and drinks to their own guests.

Rutte noted that all public events would also be banned. Church services and parliamentary hearings will be limited to 30 people.

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, the Netherlands registered 43,903 COVID-19 cases last week alone. So far, the country has recorded nearly 190,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,600 related fatalities.