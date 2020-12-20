UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Introduces Ban On Flights From UK Because Of New Coronavirus Strain

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:30 AM

Netherlands Introduces Ban on Flights From UK Because of New Coronavirus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The Netherlands is banning flights from the United Kingdom starting Sunday because of the new strain of the coronavirus that threatens to spread far more rapidly than other variants, the Dutch government announced in a statement.

"Sampling of a case in the Netherlands in early December revealed the same virus strain as that observed in the UK. Following the latest reports from the UK, this case is being investigated further," the Sunday government statement says.

According to the release, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has reviewed the travel advisories for people arriving in the Netherlands from the United Kingdom.

"Pending further details and greater clarity on the situation in the United Kingdom, RIVM has advised that the risk of the new virus strain being introduced to the Netherlands should be minimised as much as possible by restricting or regulating travel from the UK. As a result, the Dutch government decided .

.. to take the following precaution: at 06.00 local time [05:00 GMT] on 20 December a ban on flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom will enter into force," the government statement says.

The new travel ban will remain in place until January 1, 2021, at the latest.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Twitter that it was in close contact with UK officials regarding the new coronavirus strain and was going to release additional information on the new virus variant discovered in the UK as it becomes available.

The organization urged people to comply with local coronavirus guidance and take protective measures.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of COVID-19 that can spread more quickly than other coronavirus strains.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced fresh coronavirus restrictions, particularly in London and southeast England, in order to try to prevent the new virus strain from spreading across the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter London Same United Kingdom Netherlands Turkish Lira January December Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

5 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

6 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

6 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

6 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

6 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 result

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.